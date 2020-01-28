Declutter and support Worthing-based charity Guild Care

Like most people, you may have things in your home that you are ready to see the back of, be it clothing, shoes, books, CDs or old toys that you just have not got round to clearing out.

Worthing-based charity Guild Care is encouraging you to give your belongings a second life and help raise funds by dropping off your donations to its shops for your post-Christmas clear out.

The Greenhouse in East Worthing is one of Guild Care's two charity superstores

The charity will love the items you do not, so, as you consider what to be rid of, it is asking people to donate their unwanted belongings to help you make space for the things you love.

Guild Care strives to create communities where everyone matters, supporting older people, those living with dementia, carers and children and adults with learning disabilities.

The charity has had a strong retail presence on the high street for more than 40 years and now has 11 shops across Worthing and its surrounding areas, at which you can donate your high-quality items. These locations include Worthing town centre, Rustington and Findon Valley, plus two superstores and donation centres in East Worthing and Littlehampton.

These superstores are a one-stop-shop, offering everything from homeware to value-for-money furniture, electrical goods, sports equipment, clothes, toys, games and much more.

Having high-quality items helps the charity to compete on the high street

As well as being packed with bargains, both stores have accessible donation centres on site, where you can park up and unload your donations directly to a member of staff, who will be happy to take them off your hands.

Guild Care’s charity shop in Broadwater will be closing from Monday, February 24, to Monday, March 2, for refurbishments, including redecorating and introducing new fixtures and fittings. In response to feedback from the shop’s customers, this will make more space for high-demand recycled and pre-loved products such as clothes, children’s toys, bric-a-brac, electricals, books, CDs and DVDs.

Adam Rider, director of retail, said: “We’re always striving to meet the needs of the local community by providing the best shopping experience possible, which in turn supports the invaluable work we do as a charity.

“Through the generosity of local people’s donations, we are able to fill our 11 shops with an array of pre-loved and recycled items, the sales of which help fund our 30-plus community services. If you have any unneeded items around the house, please consider dropping them into your nearest shop or requesting our free furniture collection service.”

With the charity shops helping to generate income for its community services, having high-quality items in these shops helps the charity to compete on the high street by allowing shoppers to find great deals.

Guild Care is looking for bric-a-brac, clothes and electrical donations, so unload your clutter and you might just find a bargain at the same time.

For a full list of Guild Care’s charity’s shop locations, including opening times, visit www.guildcare.org/charityshops