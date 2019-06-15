David Walliams’ Worthing Children’s Parade appearance in pictures
David Walliams made a surprise appearance at Worthing Children’s Parade today (June 15), which was themed around the entertainer’s children’s novels.
He stopped to pose with loads of children, and even some adults. Do you recognise anyone in these pictures?
1. David Walliams meets...
Corrie White, Annabelle Alloway and Piper Alloway
Corrie White
Other 3rd Party
2. David Walliams meets...
Zanthe and Ava Dumbleton from Thomas A Becket Infant and Junior School
Ria Dumbleton
Other 3rd Party
3. David Walliams meets...
Hayden and Miles Thomas
Claire Thomas
Other 3rd Party
4. David Walliams meets...
Harry Ragless from West Park School
Steve Ragless
Other 3rd Party
View more