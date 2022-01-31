A friendly boy in his nature, Benji loves nothing more than spending quality time with his humans. If he's not walking by your side on a fun, scent-filled walk, he will enjoy participating in his training or snuggling up next to you on the sofa!

Despite being a slightly more ‘mature’ chap at nine-years-old, Benji still has plenty of energy and is feeling better than ever after shifting an incredible 5 kilos off his weight with the help of his carers.

He is hoping to find a supportive family who could help him to continue on his fitness journey, and who won’t leave snacks or meals unattended when he is nearby.

Benji at Dogs Trust Shoreham

As well as helping to keep him feeling fit and healthy, Benji’s adopters should be understanding of his sensitive side that is not always immediately obvious. He can often find the world overwhelming and needs a quieter, adult-only household without any visiting children.

Benji will happily greet other dogs when out and about but due to his dislike of sharing his favourite things, he will need to be the only pet at home.

A home with multiple residents would be ideal for this affectionate chap as he prefers having company, rather than spending time alone.

He would also be keen to position his bed next to yours at night time, but Dogs Trust Shoreham say you need not worry about tucking him in, as Benji likes to carry his own blanket up to bed with him.

Currently residing in a temporary foster home, Benji has already proven himself to be a delightful houseguest. Having experienced quite a bit of change in his later life, he may take some time to adjust to new situations, so his potential family should be patient with him and allow him to take each day as it comes.

If you live within an hour’s drive of Dogs Trust Shoreham rehoming centre and could give Benji the forever home he deserves, www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to start the virtual adoption process.