Coronavirus: RSPCA pledges to continue to help animals in Sussex

Animal charity the RSPCA has pledged to continue rescuing and rehoming animals in Sussex despite the coronavirus outbreak.

The animal charity has a team of frontline officers, 17 animal centres, four wildlife centres and four animal hospitals across England and Wales.

The RSPCA is continuing to help animals across Sussex SUS-200320-113836001

It says it has put contingency plans in place to cope with the weeks and months ahead.

The RSPCA, whose headquarterss are in Horsham, also has around 160 branches including in Sussex: RSPCA Mid Sussex and Eastbourne , RSPCA Sussex East and Hastings,RSPCA Brighton, RSPCA Sussex Chichester and District, and RSPCA Sussex North.

The branches help run vital clinics, rehoming centres and charity shops with much work carried out by volunteers.

Chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “Thanks to our amazing, dedicated and professional team of staff and volunteers, the RSPCA is still rescuing and rehoming animals in these difficult times.

“We are having to change the way we work, but please be assured we are doing everything we can to make sure that we get help to the animals most in need.”

He added: “There is a great deal of anxiety, worry and concern at the moment. Being around animals can bring great pleasure, companionship and mental health benefits, so we hope people will draw comfort from spending time with their pets and watching wildlife to help them through the weeks and months ahead.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in need, people can donate via its website, by mobile, or call its donation line on 0300 123 8181.