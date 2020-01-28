Controversial plans resubmitted for Lancing seafront flats

Controversial plans for a block of flats on Lancing seafront have been resubmitted, with some key alterations.

In July, developer Dean Dugdale Ltd submitted plans for ten flats on a patch of grass in front of The Haven in Brighton Road, only to withdraw them three months later.

An artist's impression of the block of flats planned for Brighton Road in Lancing. Pic: Dean Dugdale Ltd SUS-200128-155157001

Lancing Parish Council opposed the plans on the grounds of overdevelopment, being out of sync with the local area and its nine parking spaces being insufficient.

But the developer has returned with a new proposal, this time for nine flats spread over two blocks of one and two storeys, supported by 12 parking spaces.

Five of the flats will have two bedrooms and four will have three, which the developer said will accommodate 39 inhabitants.

Any windows facing The Haven will be at least 28m from the existing block, the application said, with any closer windows facing to the west to maintain privacy.

As well as communal space behind the main building, the block will also include semi-private front gardens set back from the road.

According to the developer, the new blocks are ‘an opportunity to activate the frontage of Brighton Road and improve the appearance of the existing street and development plot’.

To view and comment on the plans, search AWDM/0063/20 on the Adur and Worthing planning portal.