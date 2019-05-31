Construction of giant Worthing wheel in pictures

These pictures show the construction of Worthing’s giant observation wheel – coming to the town this summer.

The construction is taking place in Holland.

The opening of the ride is scheduled for early July, the council said.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “This is great news. I really will enjoy watching the WOW rise into the sky to become an iconic landmark on our ever-improving seafront. I’m sure visitors and residents alike will enjoy the WOW for years to come.

“Obviously there will be a little bit of inconvenience as it is constructed for which we apologise but once this observation wheel is up and working the benefits will soon be obvious.”

Contractors have fenced off the area between The Beacon and the Beach Office at the bottom of Montague Place ready to drive foundations into the beach and promenade to support the 46-metre high Worthing Observation Wheel (WOW).

It will be the biggest observation wheel on the south coast, the council said.

