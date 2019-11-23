Community reacts after woman dies in Worthing Wimpy

The community has paid its respects after the death of a woman in her 70s at a restaurant in Worthing town centre.

Police were called to Wimpy, in Chapel Road, Worthing, at 4.06pm on Friday (November 22) after concern for the health of a woman in her 70s.

Several ambulance vehicles were called to the scene in Chapel Road, Worthing

A police spokesman added: “Despite the efforts of ambulance crew and police, the woman sadly died 40 minutes later.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Coroners Officer is continuing enquiries.”

Afterwards, a number of people took to the Worthing Herald Facebook to pay their respects to the woman and her family.

Vanessa Vermundsen said: Such very sad news – heartfelt condolences to this ladies family.

“Incidents like this are always very distressing for paramedics and police officers attending as well so best wishes to those individuals and indeed staff and other customers unfortunate enough to have witnessed this tragic incident.

Alex Acteson added: “How sad. Really really sad. But I hope that this meant that she was out and having a lovely time before just passing away. No pain, just happiness. “My thoughts are with her, her family and all that tried to save her.”

Marlene Smith said: “Thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time.”

Mandy Tinker Burnell added: “Thoughts are with her family and everyone who was involved.”

An ambulance spokesman said they were called at 2.58pm to a suspected cardiac arrest.

A cordon was put in place outside the burger restaurant, with a sheet covering the windows and police officers stationed outside. Several emergency service vehicles were parked in the street.

Also cordoned off were The Mellor Practice and Jordan & Cook chartered surveyors and the Worthing FX bureau de change next door on either side.