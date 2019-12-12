Christmas tree gift for Shoreham firefighters

Firefighters at Shoreham Fire Station have taken delivery of a fine festive tree, donated by a nearby business.

The 7ft Christmas tree, presented by Mayberry Garden Centre, in Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, has taken pride of place at the fire station in Stoney Lane.

Shoreham firemen receiving their Christmas tree from Mayberry Garden Centre

West Sussex Fire and Rescue reminds everyone with a natural tree at home to be sure to have the Christmas lights turned off when they are out or asleep, to reduce the risk of fire.

The service dealt with 34 house fires in December 2018, up by 39 per cent from the previous month.

Nicki Peddle, head of prevention, said: “Christmas can be a very busy time with more distractions when it comes to cooking or using electrical goods.

“We’re urging residents to take some time to read through our tips and keep themselves, their loved ones and homes safe.”