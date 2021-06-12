Chichester College Group CEO named on Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021

Those were the words of Shelagh Legrave, who has been named on the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to education.

Ms Legrave, who was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2015, will now be made a Commander (CBE)

“This is such an unexpected honour; I was so surprised when I heard,” she said.

Shelagh Legrave, chief executive at Chichester College Group, soon to be the FE Commissioner, is given a CBE for services to education.

“I feel really privileged to have been honoured again, after receiving an OBE in 2015 - I never thought this would happen.

“I can’t quite put into words how it feels. I am simply thrilled.

“This comes at a time when I am preparing to leave Chichester College Group, which will be a huge wrench. I am so proud of everything we have achieved in my 11 years as principal and chief executive.

“To be judged as Outstanding by Ofsted for a second time last year was a moment I will never forget, and it was a fantastic recognition of everything we’ve done together, and our efforts to provide a first-class educational experience for our students.”