Check out these amazing body transformations from Worthing, Adur and Littlehampton
Despite what the internet can sometimes have us believe, there is no right or wrong body shape and happiness can come in many forms.
Still, these pictures show some of the weight loss journeys we have covered over the past year, as a celebration of these men and women who felt they needed to make a change.
1. Rachael Davis, Worthing
Rachael lost 4st 9lb, going down four dress sizes in a year
Rachael Davis
other
2. Michelle Ferris-Talbot, Angmering
Michelle weight 16st in 2011, but had lost more than 5st by 2016
Michelle Ferris-Talbot
other
3. Zoe Ryan, Worthing
Zoe said she completely changed her life after finding the weight 'creeping up on her'
Zoe Ryan
other
4. Natasha Bunby, Littlehampton
Natasha lost 11st from 2012, dipping from 21st 5lb down to just over 10st
Natasha Bunby
other
View more