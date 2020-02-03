Celebrity supporter sends good luck Tweet to Littlehampton football team

A popular national TV presenter wished Wick FC luck ahead of their match on Saturday in a post on his Twitter account.

Stephen Mulhern, best known for presenting Catchphrase and Britain’s Got More Talent, tweeted the message to his 635,000 followers on Friday lunchtime.

It said: “Goodluck @WickFcNews tomorrow who take on Roffey Fc at Crabtree Park. Let’s have 3 points and keep fighting for promotion. Look forward to getting to a game soon!”

Known as the Wickers, the side had a ‘comfortable’ win at home on Saturday in the Division One match against Roffey.

They enjoyed a 2-0 victory, with their manager Terry Dodds saying he was pleased with the clean sheet.

It is not clear if the TV star is regular at the team’s games.