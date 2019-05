Two cars have collided on a roundabout in Littlehampton.

The collision happened on a roundabout in Maltravers Drive in Littlehampton at around 8.45am this morning.

The accident happened in Maltravers Road in Littlehampton

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service sent one engine to the scene.

A spokesman said: "We left the scene at 10.10am. Two people were handed into the care of SECAmb and the incident was handed over to the police."

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for more information.