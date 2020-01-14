Car flips onto its roof into undergrowth off the A27 in Angmering

A car has flipped onto its roof into undergrowth off the A27 in Angmering.

According to Sussex Police, officers were called at 9.12am on Saturday (January 11) to reports of a car on its roof.

The overturned car

Officers attended, said police, and found the car was not obstructing the carriageway and no injuries had been caused in the collision.

The owner of the vehicle was left to arrange recovery.

Pictures taken yesterday (January 13) showed the car still upside down, with the driver's door wide open and trees crushed all around.

