Candlelight vigil held in Sussex to remember firefighter Anthony Knott – in pictures

The 33-year-old’s body was recovered from the River Ouse at Newhaven on January 10, three weeks after he went missing during a night out in Lewes with his colleagues. The London firefighter’s death touched the hearts of thousands of people – and many Sussex residents took to social media to express their sadness and grief. Mick Symes, joint admin of Lewes Present Facebook group, who organised the event, said: “It was quiet and reflective. It was held to bring a little bit of closure to the Lewes community. It was a month since he went missing and a week after he had been found. It was organised through the Lewes Present Facebook group which is the main point of contact and it just snowballed. The idea was to do a two minute silence on the bridge to coincide with the last time he was seen on CCTV, that we were aware of. A prayer was led by Rev Jules Middleton.” Mick said about 40 people came along to the vigil – including Anthony’s family. “The family were very pleased and grateful for it,” said Mick, adding: “It was something for them. They appreciated it very much – how the people of Lewes came together. A book of condolences was also signed.” Anthony’s funeral is being held at St Giles Church in Farnborough, Kent, on Thursday (January 30). Flowers are welcome and can be sent to Valentine and Turner, 262 High street, Orpington, BR60NB, by 10am on January 30. The family’s chosen charity for donations is the Royal Life Saving Society UK. Donations to Anthony’s family are also welcome via www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/findanthonyknott. The dress code for the funeral is football shirts (Anthony was a dedicated Spurs fan) and smart dark trousers. A ‘ride of respect’ is being held in Lewes in honour of Anthony on June 13.

Vigil held for firefighter Anthony Knott who was tragically found dead after going missing in Sussex

