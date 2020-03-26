Call police if you see this pair in West Sussex or Brighton

Sussex Police are searching for a missing pair who are believed to be together.

Kieron White and Emily Besant have been reported as missing from their accommodation in Brighton. They were last seen in the city together on Friday, March 20, at around 11am. It is suspected that both may have travelled to West Sussex, police said.

Kieron, 20, is described as white, of slim build, 6ft in height and with short blonde hair.

Emily, 19, is also white, of proportionate build, 5ft 1in in height and with blonde hair, often in a bun.

Anyone who sees either Emily or Kieron or has information on their whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 606 of 24/03.