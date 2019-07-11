Broadwater Carnival 2019 and Worthing Fire Station Open day – everything you need to know

The popular Broadwater Carnival and Worthing Fire Station Open day return to town on Saturday, July 20.

More than 12,000 people are expected to attend the free, family-friendly events at Broadwater Green and the fire station in Arsheal Road.

The carnival will start at 10am on Saturday, with councillor Hazel Thorpe, the mayor of Worthing, opening the event.

A total of 150 stalls will be on the green for people to browse through, with everything from tombolas and bric and brac to lots of food.

A programme of events will take place in the arena, including bellydancing performances and singing group recitals.

Ann Barlow, chairman of the Broadwater Carnival, said: “It just gets bigger and better every year.

“Every year we say it can’t get any better and every year it does!

“It’s grown and grown – it’s an amazing day. It’s busy all day long.

“It’s so lovely that everyone supports it.”

All the profits from a grand raffle and the sale of programmes at the carnival will go to charity.

Those being supported this year include the Firefighters charity, Turning Tides, the Worthing Counselling Centre, Care for Veterans, Out There, Save Our Soldiers, The Worthing Hospital Stillborn Baby Unit and the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex.

Mrs Barlow relaunched the carnival when she moved to the area more than 20 years ago.

She has run it almost every year, bar a five or six year break.

“It’s something I’ve really enjoyed doing each year,” she said, adding that she was grateful for support of the 16-member strong carnival committee.

For the last five or six years, the carnival has taken place on the same day as Worthing Fire Station’s open day.

Firefighters will host a series of activities, offering everything from firefighting demonstrations and road safety advice, to model train rides and face painting.

Crew members will be putting their firefighting skills to the test to demonstrate how they tackle a variety of complex incidents, including road traffic collisions, hot fat fires and rescues from height.

Darren Wickings, the station’s Open Day Co-ordinator, said the event was one of the largest of its kind in the south.

He said: “The open day is a real highlight of the year for our crews, and we are really looking forward to welcoming people to the station.

“Once again we have also joined forces with the Broadwater Carnival again, so this will be the biggest event Broadwater has ever seen!

“The Open Day is a rare opportunity to see behind the scenes of their fire and rescue service and learn a bit more about what the role of a professional firefighter entails.

“As well as the many demonstrations and activities throughout the day we will also be offering a wealth of home fire safety advice, as well as information on our Road Traffic Collision reduction scheme, and our work to try and combat arson within our communities.

“People will be able to see our fire engines which can be called on at a moment’s notice to an emergency situation, as well as a number of vintage appliances that have served the county in years gone by, along with vehicles from Sussex Police too.

“The South East Coast Ambulance Service will also be in attendance, along with the Red Cross Fire Emergency Support Unit, who provide vital support to those affected by fire in their hour of need.

“Craft stalls, bouncy castles and children’s rides will all be here, meaning there is something for everyone.

“We hope you can join us for what is sure to be a fantastic family day out.”

