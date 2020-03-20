Brighton murder: £10,000 reward offered over death of Billy Henham

A £10,000 reward is being offered for information which could find the murderer of Billy Henham.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering the money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the 24-year-old’s death.

Billy Henham

Billy was found dead in a squat in North Street on January 2 after attending a New Year’s Eve party there.

Police say a post mortem examination revealed he died of his injuries following a sustained assault.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information given exclusively to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Billy Henham’s murder.

Glenys Balchin, Sussex regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Our thoughts are with this young man’s family who say that he was an independent and creative person who had a wonderful gentle demeanour.

“They fear his friendly manner and open outlook made him, at times, somewhat vulnerable.

“We know that some people are often too scared to speak directly to the police for fear of revenge, which is why our charity is here to help.

“We have been taking information about crime anonymously since we began over 32 years ago and have always kept our promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us.

“I’m asking you to please do the right thing and should you know who was responsible for Billy’s death, to speak up.

“Even if you think your information is insignificant, it could make all the difference.

“Your information could help Billy’s family and friends find the justice they so desperately need.”

Every day more than a thousand people contact Crimestoppers. Everyone who contacts the charity stays 100 per cent anonymous.

Crimestoppers’ UK contact centre is open 24/7 on 0800 555 111 or you can visit crimestoppers-uk.org/

Information passed directly to police will not qualify. The reward will only qualify for information passed to Crimestoppers.