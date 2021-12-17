Students from years seven and nine at Bohunt School Worthing have donated more than 300 gingerbread biscuits as well as other items such as Christmas puddings and mince pies.

The ‘gingerbread army’ and other food items were delivered to the homeless charity on Friday (December 10) and Wednesday (December 15), and were used to create Christmas hampers.

Bohunt’s Christmas jumper day on Wednesday (December 15) also raised £293.97 for the charity to support its work.

Caleb, Tegan and Eddie with the donations they gave to Turning Tides. Photo: Lisa Day

Tom Pearson, whole-school disadvantaged lead, said: “I am so proud of this yearly collection tradition that has begun since the school opened in 2015.

“The effort students have put in to donating items and supporting with our gingerbread army we hope will brighten up the days of clients who use Turning Tides’ services over the busy Christmas period.”

Adam Whitehead, head teacher at Bohunt, said: “Christmas is a time to celebrate kindness and show those around us that we care. We know that for some Christmas can be a time of hardship, which is why acts of kindness and charity matter, more than ever.

“At Bohunt Worthing, there is a very strong, pupil-led approach to fundraising and we take part in many different forms of collections throughout the year.

The gingerbread army. Bohunt students made 350 biscuits for Turning Tides. Photo: Lisa Day

“It is also important for our pupils to recognise that charity is not just about giving money. Through the Turning Tides collection, this is one of the many fantastic ways our students epitomise our game-changer philosophy, becoming active members of their community who positively seek to help and support others.”