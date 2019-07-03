Block of flats planned for green space on Lancing seafront

A new development along Lancing seafront could see a block of ten flats built in front of one of the village’s most prominent buildings.

Residents have had leaflets put through their letter boxes requesting feedback on plans to build ten homes on a small piece of grassland between Lancing Beach Green and Beach Park in Brighton Road.

The two-storey building, which has been proposed by developer Dean Dugdale Ltd, would sit north of The Haven block of flats and south of the seafront road.

The developer said the building’s elevations were designed to ‘match the prevailing local character’ and would see it ‘revert nearer to the street’s original building line prior to The Haven’s development in the 1970s’.

Of the ten proposed flats, eight could be two-bedroom homes and two could be three-bedroom homes, potentially bringing at least 20 residents to the area.

Nine parking spaces and ten cycle spaces would serve the properties, with land west of the development to be retained as open space.

The pre-planning application consultation will be considered by Lancing Parish Council’s planning committee next week.

Parish council chairman Lydia Pope said: “Lancing Parish Council appreciates that there is a huge amount of pressure to build new homes across Adur.

“We want to help ensure that all developments respond to the needs of our community, now and in the future, and are looking forward to having that conversation with the developer.”

The Adur local plan identified its vision for the seafront area of Lancing as needing to ‘improve the link between Lancing village, the railway station and the seafront along South Street – including Beach Green’, which would involve improving traffic management, creating a network of community places and addressing ‘unsightly uses’.