Bin lorry ablaze in Worthing industrial estate

A bin lorry is currently ablaze in a Worthing industrial estate.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Easting Close in Worthing in 12.10pm to reports of the large vehicle on fire.

Two crews from Worthing Fire Station were sent to tackle the fire, which had attracted crowds of onlookers.

The firefighters are using a high pressure hose reel, a jet and two sets of breathing apparatus to put out the flames.

The fire service's technical rescue unit has also been sent to help.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Easting Close in Worthing in 12.10pm to reports of the large vehicle on fire. Picture: Lee Taylor

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Easting Close in Worthing in 12.10pm to reports of the large vehicle on fire. Picture: Lee Taylor