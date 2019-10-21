Barktoberfest at The Brewhouse Project in Arundel – in pictures

The Brewhouse Project in Arundel welcomed hundreds of visitors and dogs for Barktoberfest on Saturday.

Take a look through our photographer’s pictures from the event which was raising money for Clymping Dog Sanctuary and included rescue dogs for adoption, a three-category dog show with best trick, best biscuit catcher, best fancy dress for dogs and children, sausage dog fortune telling, apple bobbing for dogs, a tombola board and a live auction, as well as a dog behaviourist and trainer.

Barktoberfest at The Brewhouse Project in Arundel

Barktoberfest at The Brewhouse Project in Arundel. Jeffery the fortune teller

Barktoberfest at The Brewhouse Project in Arundel. David Kennard and Harvey

Barktoberfest at The Brewhouse Project in Arundel. Lauren Kennard and Harrison

