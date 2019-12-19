Award winning Sussex pub transforms into magical land of Narnia for Christmas

A Sussex pub has recreated a magical winter land from a favourite children’s book for the Christmas period.

The snug bar of the Crown in Hastings Old Town has been transformed to resemble Narnia from the C S Lewis children’s classic The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.

The room has been decorated with branches and realistic looking snow and even has a the famous Narnia lampost.

It also has fur coats hanging up to represent those in the wardrobe that paved the way to the magical land.

Copies of the Narnia series of books have been put out on a mantelpiece so people can enjoy reading the stories.

Staff at the award winning pub say the transformation has proved popular with children and families and they have had lots of positive comments.

The pub is know for taking part in colourful events in the town such as Jack in the Green and Pirate Day, and also serves as a gallery for local artists to showcase their work.

