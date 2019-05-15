Artists from record label set up for homeless people appear on Shoreham Beach’s Houseboat Verda

Artists from a record label for homeless people, set up by a man who has experienced sleeping on the streets himself, have joined a packed roster on Shoreham Beach’s Houseboat Verda.

Host Recordings was set up last May by David O’Connell and his friend Nathan Marshall and artists Chris Lawson, John Gailbraith, Mike Overton and Lynval Thomas joined acts from David’s other label Shoreham Allstars and other local performers such as Mandi Still and Feast on Mars.

It is the first of several Host events planned on the Verda, a community space on the beach, with the next on September 8.

The next Host Recordings single release is set for June 7 – Richmond, by John Gailbraith – with plans to release about a further one a month as more musicians join the group, culminating in a compilation album by the end of the year.

More events for the Host artists are also planned in duding sets at Beach Dreams festival on June 22 and Turning Tides Big Busk on July 6, as well as others in the pipeline.

Host works with homeless charities such as Turning Tides, Off the Fence and Emmaus and continues to build connections with other homeless charities.

