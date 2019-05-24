Another Shoreham bank to close

Lloyds Bank in Shoreham will close later this year, the Herald can confirm.

The bank in Brunswick Road will close on September 16.

Lloyds Bank in Shoreham will close on September 16. Picture: Google Street View

A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Lloyds Bank, Shoreham-by-Sea branch on September 16, due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in the branch being used less often.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause, customers can continue to access their banking locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is less than half a mile from the branch. The nearest alternative branch is Portslade & West Hove.”

Santander closed its branch in Shoreham on May 2. It said it was choosing to reshape its branch network in response to ‘changes in how customers are choosing to carry out their banking’.

The news was met with disappointment by some residents. Read more here: Residents react to plans to close Santander in Shoreham: “It’s a shame”

Will the closure affect you or someone you know? If so, email news@shorehamherald.co.uk

READ MORE: Lancing Parish Council declares a ‘climate emergency’ and calls for everyone to come together