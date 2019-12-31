An adorable Shetland pony from Findon could visit you: this is how

A Shetland pony from a farm in Findon has brought some festive fun to children and elderly people in Littlehampton and Arundel - and he could visit you too.

Dressed in tinsel, Fidget visited St Winefrides care home in St Winefride's Road, Littlehampton, on Christmas Eve with his owner Georgina Heath, 29, to spread some festive cheer.

Fidget the miniature Shetland pony with Sophie and Andree, 90, at St Winefrides care home in St Winefride's Road, Littlehampton

Georgina, from Muntham Farm, Findon, said residents loved to pet him - including her friend Sophie's grandmother Andree, who is blind. She said: "Her smile lit up the whole room; it was so heartwarming. It is nice to share him with other people."

In October 2018, Georgina rescued the miniature Shetland pony, then two years old, from the RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Woking after her friend Sophie Flack begged her to see him.

Fidget, who is only around 36 inches tall, had been raised by travellers and was in a bad condition when he was rescued by the RSPCA, riddled with worms.

Georgina, who runs two livery yards at the farm which is home to 25 horses, decided Fidget needed a job - so last December, she took him to meet Sophie's 90-year-old grandmother Andree and other residents at St Winefrides.

Fidget the miniature Shetland pony

She said: "He went into the sitting room, and he took to it like a duck to water. Most horses are so scared, but he was so calm. He let everyone pet him."

A month later, Georgina contacted Chestnut Tree House children's hospice in Arundel and arranged visits there.

She said the visits made a difference to the children and their families in a difficult time.

She said: "The children get so excited to meet him. We take brushes so they can groom him.

Fidget the miniature Shetland pony

"Seeing their reactions when he comes in the room is lovely. It makes their day."

When he is not conducting his community work, Georgina said Fidget lived up to his name: "He can be very cheeky when he's out in the yard!"

Getting through doorways was not a problem for the pint-sized pony, but he did have trouble on wooden floors, Georgina said: "He finds it really slippery on his hooves."

Georgina said she wanted to branch out and take Fidget to schools, other care homes or charities to make a difference - and was even considering hiring him out for children's parties.

Fidget the miniature Shetland pony with Sophie and Andree, 90, at St Winefrides care home in St Winefride's Road, Littlehampton

To set up a visit, email Georgina at georgie.heath@hotmail.co.uk.