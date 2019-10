The body of missing Worthing backpacker Amelia Bambridge has been 'found at sea', according to national media outlets.

Several newspapers have reported that the body of the 21-year-old had been found out at sea, 30 miles from where she had gone missing on the island of Koh Rong. She was last seen on Thursday morning.

Amelia Bambridge

A statement on the Cambodian police website, which has since been taken down, confirmed these details.

More to follow.