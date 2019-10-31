Amelia Bambridge: MPs lead tributes to Worthing backpacker

The community has reacted with grief and shock after news broke that a body had been found in the search for Amelia Bambridge.

Several newspapers reported that the body of the 21-year-old from Worthing had been found out at sea, 30 miles from where she had gone missing on the island of Koh Rong. She was last seen on Thursday morning, sparking a large search operation.

Amelia Bambridge

It is understood that formal identification of the body will take place tomorrow.

MPs Peter Kyle and Tim Loughton led tributes to her.

Mr Kyle, MP for Hove and Portslade, said on Twitter: "I’m desperately sad to hear news that Amelia Bambridge lost her life in Cambodia.

"I’ve been in touch with her family via friends in recent days, and spoke to the Foreign Secretary about support for them just yesterday.

"Amelia worked in Hove and was a much loved part of our community. Having spoken to her best friend I could tell what a fun loving, intelligent, and loyal person Amelia was.

"On behalf of our whole community I’ll be sending a message of support to her family as soon as possible."

Mr Loughton, MP for East Worthing & Shoreham, also tweeted his condolences.

He said: "Devestated to hear the terribly sad news about Amelia Bambridge this morning-the thoughts and prayers of everyone in Worthing are with her family and friends."

On Facebook, tributes flooded in to Amelia and her family.

Lindsay Tarry said: "Words fail me, dear Amelia, my thoughts and prayers are with her family."

Mandy Banasco-zaragoza said: "So sorry to hear this, when we send our children off to have adventures we pray for them to always come home. From one mother of an adventurer to another I send you my heartfelt condolences "

Sandra Whitcombe added: "Thoughts to family and friends - but fly high Amelia with the angels x"