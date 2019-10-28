Amelia Bambridge: Everything we know so far about Worthing backpacker’s disappearance

It has now been five days since Worthing backpacker Amelia Bambridge was last seen on an island in Cambodia.

Here’s everything we know about her disappearance so far.

Amelia Bambridge from Worthing

What was she doing in Cambodia?

The 21-year-old former BHASVIC student had left the UK to go travelling on a gap year trip and had arrived on the island of Koh Rong.

Her sister, Georgie Bambridge, 19, said the last time she spoke to Amelia on Wednesday, she said she was having ‘the time of her life’.

Georgie said: “She was just telling me how amazing travelling was, how many amazing people she had met, how she was having the time of her life.”

When was she last seen?

Amelia attended a party at Police Beach on Wednesday, where she was last seen early on Thursday morning.

She had been staying at Nest Beach Club Hostel, around 40 minutes away from Police Beach, but never returned prompting the alarm to be raised, according to an appeal by the Lucie Blackman Trust.

At the time she was last seen, Amelia was wearing a lilac floral shirt and beige cycling shorts, the charity said.

The search commences

A search party began the hunt for Amelia on the island soon after concerns were raised.

Her family were alerted and Amelia’s mother, father, brother and aunt began the journey over to the island to assist.

Georgie said around 100 police officers took part in the second day of searching, which concluded yesterday.

Amelia’s brother and father have arrived on the island and have been trawling through hours of CCTV footage to try and track Amelia’s last movements, according to Sky News, who reported that her father said: “I think someone’s taken her.”

What are the authorities doing?

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office are working closely with police in Cambodia over Amelia’s disappearance.

A spokesman said: “We are assisting the family of a British woman who has been reported missing in Cambodia and are in close contact with the Cambodian police.”

Sussex Police confirmed they were supporting Amelia’s family.

A spokesman said: “Police officers are liaising with her family and other agencies in the UK and in Cambodia as the search for her continues.”

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity which supports British people in crisis abroad, has published an appeal for information.

Raising awareness

Amelia’s family back in Worthing are doing everything they can do raise awareness about Amelia’s disappearance.

Georgie said: “A lot of people know people who are out there and in the area.

“If they are close by, they could join the search.”

Georgie said the situation was ‘honestly awful’ and said she could not let herself think the worst.

“I can’t let that thought in,” she said. “I just need to be positive and do everything possible that we can do.”

The family have set up a fundraising page to help raise funds for the search.

More than £11,000 has been raised so far.

