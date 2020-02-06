Aldi plans to open new supermarkets in Shoreham, Worthing and Littlehampton

Aldi is planning to open new stores in Shoreham, Worthing and Littlehampton.

The major chain has revealed it wants to open 1,200 new stores in the next five years – including several in West Sussex.

The only existing stores in the county are in Rustington at the Manor Retail Park and in Chichester, in Barnfield Drive.

There is also a store in Carlton Terrace, Portslade.

The UK’s fifth biggest supermarket says it is currently on track to open 100 new outlets in the next two years, creating around 5,000 jobs.

Aldi has listed its requirement towns on its website.

It says: “We have an ambitious property investment and development programme across the South East and we need your help to find new commercial sites.”

The West Sussex locations are:

• Bognor Regis

• Burgess Hill

• Chichester

• Crawley

• East Grinstead

• Haywards Heath

• Horsham

• Littlehampton

• Midurst

• Shoreham

• Worthing

