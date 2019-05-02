Afternoon tea in Shoreham will support women in Sierra Leone

Church groups and volunteers in Shoreham have organised an afternoon tea to raise money to help women in Sierra Leone.

Every May, the charity Christian Aid and hundreds of its supporters across the UK hold events such as door-to-door collections, big breakfasts, and sponsored walks to raise money to help support people around the world living in poverty.

Heavily pregnant Jebbeh Konneh is checked by Nurse Judith in a temporary clinic in Sawula village, Sierra Leone. This clinic, which receives support from Christian Aid, has no electricity and only two delivery beds.

This year, Christian Aid Week from May 12 to 18 is highlighting the difficult conditions of mothers in the West African country, where ten women die every day in childbirth.

The Church of the Good Shepherd in Kings Walk, Shoreham, will be hosting an afternoon tea on Saturday, May 4, at the Church Hall from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Live music will accompany the service, where guests can tuck into sandwiches, scones, cakes and even a glass of prosecco.

Artist Sally Cooper will also be exhibiting and selling her paintings and cards, many depicting scenes of Shoreham.

If you would like to donate, visit www.caweek.org or contact Jill Charlish on jillcharlish@hotmail.com for more information.