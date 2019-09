The Adur Ferry Bridge is scheduled to open in Shoreham this morning.

The opening will take place at 11am today (Wednesday, September 4).

The test openings usually take around 30 minutes.

Anyone planning to walk or cycle between Shoreham Beach and Shoreham town centre should allow extra time for their journey.

SEE MORE: Iconic South Downs landmark to be moved to France

Extinction Rebellion hold funeral march in Shoreham