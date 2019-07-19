Adur East Lions names new president

The Adur East Lions has announced its new president for the year ahead.

Former president Frances Burt has handed over the reins to Brian Teggart, who has been a member of Adur East Lions for nine years.

Brian worked for 42 years for British Rail Catering before retiring in 2007.

He said: “I decided I wasn’t ready to sit in my rocking chair, so in 2010 I joined Adur East Lions in order to help local causes.

“I was quite happy just to turn up and support the fundraising events doing my bit holding collecting tins. Little did I know where it would take me.”

Brian has since become a director and trustee, as well as chairman of both the Donkey Derby and Christmas fundraising committees.

He organises the Father Christmas Grotto at Mayberry Garden Centre and the car boot sale, which also involves liaising with Adur District Council for permits.

He is also health and safety officer, captain of the games team and caretaker the garages where equipment is stored.

Now, he can add club president to his list of responsibilities.

He said: “I am looking forward to my year as President, enabling the continuation of Adur East Lions, who are a great bunch of people working and socialising together to help people in our local area, as well as supporting Lions International.”

Adur East Lions Club, which describes itself as a ‘warm and friendly group of people’, is on the lookout for new members.

Find out how to get involved at www.adureastlions.org.uk

