Adur and Worthing's rough sleepers offered heat wave protection as 'emergency protocol' initiated

Rough sleepers in Adur and Worthing will be given a safe space to escape the heat wave today (July 25).

With temperatures set to reach some of the highest ever recorded in the UK, at over 30 degrees Celsius, Adur and Worthing councils have activated the severe weather emergency protocol and opened an emergency shelter for people on the streets.

Running from 12pm to 6pm, the Turning Tides-run St Clare's Community Hub will offer rough sleepers ice creams and sun cream. Refillable water bottles will also be provided so individuals can keep hydrated during this warm spell.

Cllr Heather Mercer, Worthing Borough Council's cabinet member for customer services, said: "Homelessness and rough sleeping is an issue that we take seriously all year round.

"With a severe weather warning declared, I'm pleased that, with the support of Turning Tides and other partners, we have taken this step so that vulnerable members of the community receive the right support and advice.

"It shows that we are a responsive innovative council that cares about all of our residents."

For advice on how to stay cool and safe in the hot weather, visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/severe-weather/heat-wave-hot-weather-and-drought/