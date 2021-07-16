A new bike-rental scheme for Adur and Worthing has been given the thumbs-up. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
Adur and Worthing bike rental: here are 38 hubs where you will be able to pick up and drop off

Councillors have backed plans for a large-scale bike and electric bike rental scheme in Worthing and Adur.

By Sam Woodman
Friday, 16th July 2021, 9:40 am

Work has already started to develop a map of potential hub locations where people will be able to pick up or drop of one of the 322 bikes after councillors gave the scheme the thumbs-up. Here are all the hubs identified so far for the first phase of the scheme.

1. Large hub, 30 bikes

Worthing Pier/Montague Place, Worthing

2. Large hub, 30 bikes

Worthing railway station

3. Large hub, 30 bikes

Shoreham town centre, by La Patisserie

4. Medium hub, 20 bikes

Splashpoint Leisure Centre, Worthing

Page 1 of 9