Active member of the Shoreham community celebrates 100th birthday

A Shoreham woman, best known for helping others and her love for travelling has celebrated her 100th birthday in style with a party at Kingsland House Care Home.

Florence Roberts was born in Brighton, February 13 1920 into a family of fisherfolk and was the eldest of ten children.

Florence Roberts at her 100th party

Florence’s grandson, Daren Kitching said: “Nan has played a very active member of the Shoreham community and frequently helped those less fortunate than herself.”

Throughout her life she had several jobs. Before the war she worked in a Brighton brewery and as an usherette at the Astoria Cinema, also in Brighton.

During the war, she was based at Gatwick airport repairing holes in Lancaster Bombers.

In October 1939, Florence married Arthur Roberts, a fire fighter during The Blitz, with whom she went on to have two children with.

After the war Florence went on to work at Underwood Typewriter factory and Smith’s Instruments, both in Hollingbury.

She then moved to Shoreham beach and lived there until moving into Kingsland House Care Home aged 97.

Throughout her life Florence had many hobbies. One of her favourite things to do was travelling, extensively around Europe as well as around Australia and North America.

In 2007 she became the oldest person to stay in a backpackers hostel in Manly, Australia, whilst travelling with granddaughter, one of her five grandchildren. The hostel even recorded Florence’s visit on the wall in their reception.

She also travelled to the US and Canada the day after her 92nd birthday.

Amongst Florence’s many hobbies was cooking, Daren said “She’s a renowned pastry chef. Her pies were delicious.”

Florence also loved drawing and volunteered at care homes holding art classes.

Florence believes that her secrets to making it to 100 are a loving husband, a positive attitude, keeping active and her decision to give up smoking 40 years ago.

A nurse from Kingsland House said: “Flo is a very special part of our Kingsland family. “She’s got a lovely group of friends who she meets everyday for lunch .

“She is a happy lady with a very strong spirit.”

Florence celebrated her centenary with a surprise party organised by her family. The mayor was also in attendance.