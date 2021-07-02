32 pictures from the Wild Life festival 2017 at Shoreham Airport

Organised by Disclosure and Rudimental, it followed the success of the first two, in 2015 and 2016.

A question mark hangs over the future of the formerly annual event. In January, 2018, electronic duo Disclosure said that due to a ‘busy recording schedule ahead’ they had made the decision not to hold the event that year.

It did not return in 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic meant it could not have been held last year even if organisers had been able to bring it back.

Even if Wild Life never makes a return, a lot of people have a lot of great memories – as these pictures from the 2017 event show.

Wild Life festival 2017 Tens of thousands of people flocked to the Wild Life festival, which was held for three years from 2015 at Shoreham Airport

