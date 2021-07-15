Year-11 pupils enjoyed a sophisticated evening of cocktails, food and magic after arriving in style.

The pupils arrived, dressed in their best finery, to be greeted by staff, parents, and photographers before fruit cocktails and a lavish three-course meal, cooked on site by gourmet chefs.

They were entertained by award-winning magician Matt Parro and enjoyed looking at and writing in their keepsake leavers’ books, which awaited them at their tables. Shoreham College principal Sarah Bakhtiari said: “We were so pleased to be able to celebrate with our leavers at their prom. After the challenging year they had and the resilience and courage they displayed in the face of the pandemic, none deserved to party more. “They all looked spectacular as they dazzled us with their slick suits and prom-dress glamour.

“Their humour shone through when they arrived with modes of transport ranging from tiny Little Tykes cars – a nod to their time in our pre-school? – to mini-motor bikes to limousines. However they arrived they did so with panache. We wish them well with their futures and they are always welcome back to see us here at Shoreham.”

1. Shoreham College Leavers' Ball 2021 Shoreham College students dressed to impressed and did not let the weather dampen spirits at their leavers' ball Photo: Shoreham College Buy photo

2. Shoreham College Leavers' Ball 2021 Shoreham College students dressed to impressed and did not let the weather dampen spirits at their leavers' ball Photo: Shoreham College Buy photo

3. Shoreham College Leavers' Ball 2021 Shoreham College students dressed to impressed and did not let the weather dampen spirits at their leavers' ball Photo: Shoreham College Buy photo

4. Shoreham College Leavers' Ball 2021 Shoreham College students dressed to impressed and did not let the weather dampen spirits at their leavers' ball Photo: Shoreham College Buy photo