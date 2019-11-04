150-year-old tree felled for Littlehampton Wave ‘reborn’ thanks to green-fingered residents

A 150-year-old tree that was felled to make way for the Littlehampton Wave leisure centre has been ‘reborn’ thanks to the green fingers of a pair of caring residents.

When the macrocarpa was cut down in Mewsbrook Park more than three years ago, Clive and Sue Fennell took some seeds to try to regrow the plant.

And against the odds, one seed matured into a 4ft sapling which was planted in the park in a ceremony on Wednesday, October 30.

Clive said the tree had been ‘reborn’ and hoped it would be there ‘for another 150 years’. He urged others to follow his example and grow a tree: “It takes a long time, but it is there forever.

“If everyone grew a tree, it would make a massive difference to the planet.”

Commonly known as a Monterey cypress, the tree is native to the Californian coast – but this specimen dated back from the era of Mewsbrook Park House.

Clive and Sue took home some branches and dried them out in their conservatory in Parkside Avenue, Littlehampton, yielding thousands of seeds.

From these, only two grew into plants – but one of them died in a cold winter snap.

The former chairman and secretary of the Friends of Mewsbrook Park were joined by chairman of Arun District Council Jeanette Warr and current society chairman Billy Blanchard-Cooper for the planting and unveiling of a commemorative plaque.

He said: “When Sue and Clive said they had grown a tree from the seeds of the original tree, I thought this was wonderful and a brilliant nod to the past whilst looking to the park’s future.”

Mrs Warr said: “It has been a pleasure to learn how much the Friends of Mewsbrook Park has done in the park and continues to do. Trees are so important and I hope to see many more planted throughout the district in the future.”

The trunk of the original tree was turned into a wooden sculpture unveiled in the park on October 6, 2017.