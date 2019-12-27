In January, Bruno the cat took the internet by storm with his antics in Worthing. In February, there was a surprise send-off for a Littlehampton couple, on a giant billboard. In March, we met up with the Mods from the 1960s in Littlehampton and their pictures brought back many memories. In April, an EastEnders actress’s visit to a Worthing vegan restaurant caused some excitement. In May, Worthing Samaritans volunteers were honoured with a royal visit to celebrate the charity’s 50th anniversary. In June, Worthing Fiver Fest celebrated our fantastic independent businesses with £5 deals. In July, Supporters rallied round to help and eight-year-old Shoreham girl with a stage four brain tumour. In August, there was the sad news of the closure of Jamie’s Wish Trust. In September, news that an ex-professional footballer had taken over a central Worthing pub swept the town. In October, Guild Care’s new Littlehampton charity superstore was opened by TV and radio presenter Mike Read. In November, Dave Benson Phillips offically launched Heene Primary as the first school in Worthing to be certified Makaton Friendly. In December, the year ended with another cat story, this time a miracle moggy that went missing and lost his leg after a crash but was finally found by his desperate owner.
12 of the top People stories from 2019 in our Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton titles
Celebrities, cats and community are the buzz words in this round-up of some of the top People stories from 2019 in our Worthing, Shoreham and Littlehampton titles. Communities champion Elaine Hammond thought it would be nice to look back over some of the most talked-about stories of the year from the community news sections of the newspapers and was pleased to be reminded of some really heartwarming news from the past 12 months.
