Pedestrian suffers 'serious injuries' in collision with car at Shoreham's Holmbush Roundabout

A woman has been seriously injured in a collision with a car in Shoreham this morning (February 17).

According to Sussex Police, officers were called to Upper Shoreham Road at 9.26am this morning to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Police

The pedestrian - a local woman - was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, police said.

A section of the road was temporarily closed but has since reopened, police added.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 292 of 17/02.