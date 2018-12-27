Pedestrian dies in Littlehampton collision on Christmas Day

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 37-year-old woman was tragically killed in a collision in Littlehampton on Christmas Day.

The victim, a local woman, was involved in a collision with a grey Nissan X-Trail in Ferry Road at about 5.12pm on Tuesday (25 December), confirmed police.

Police said: “Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, who commenced CPR, the woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed, however she is yet to be formally identified.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dash cam or CCTV which may have captured the incident, to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Holmer.

