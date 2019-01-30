Pedestrian dies following collision in Shoreham

A woman who was taken to hospital following a collision in Shoreham on Monday has sadly died of her injuries, police confirmed.

A grey Volkswagen Amarok collided with a pedestrian near the Holmbush roundabout on the Upper Shoreham Road around 9.45am on Monday (January 28), police said.

Emergency services at the scene on Monday

The pedestrian, a Shoreham woman in her 70s, suffered serious head injuries, said police.

She was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where she later sadly died of her injuries, confirmed police.

Next of kin have been informed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone with dash cam footage, to come forward.

Contact police via email at collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference Operation Northumberland.

