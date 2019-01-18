Party at Shoreham cafe to celebrate reopening after fire

A popular Shoreham cafe, which was closed for 15 days following an electrical fire at the end of last year, will be rewinding the clocks to hold a New Years Party this Saturday.

Tom Foolery Coffee Company in Shoreham High Street was affected by a fire which started in the basement it shares with Maxi’s Convenience Store on Sunday, December 30.

Vanessa and Bob McCulloch, owners of Tom Foolery Coffee Company

The electricity to the cafe was knocked out and it was unable to open for more than a fortnight, missing New Year’s Eve.

Vanessa and Bob McCulloch, who own the cafe, have decided to try and start the year afresh by creating a party atmosphere at the cafe tomorrow.

Mrs McCulloch said: “We are a very close community cafe shop, we really wanted to say Happy New Year to everybody, to rewind and start all over again.

“During our period of enforced absence, we have been overwhelmed by the kind words and offers of help from the fantastic people of Shoreham and beyond.

“It’s a gesture to say thank you to each of our customers and regulars, who have been really thoughtful throughout the whole process.”

The cafe, which will be open from 9am, will be filled with balloons and streamers and there will be activities such as cookie decorating for children throughout the day.

A donation of 10p from every drink sold of the day will be given to the Shoreham food bank.

The cafe reopened on Monday and Mrs McCulloch said they were ‘absolutely thrilled’ to be back.

“We’ve had a bit of a tough start to the year,” she said. “It’s felt good to be back.

Maxi’s Convenience Store, which also houses Shoreham’s Post Office, remains closed.

David Isaac, who runs the store with his wife Randa, said on January 3 that they were working ‘really hard’ to get the store back open as soon as possible.

