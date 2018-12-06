Parsons Son & Basley valuer raises thousands of pounds for Macmillan with head shave

Just before the start of its last auction of the year, Parsons Son & Basley’s very own registered RICS valuer Paul Holder, who has been with the firm for almost 30 years, braved the shave in front of a packed room and raised almost £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in the process.

Auctioneer Simon Caplin invited bids with the winning bidder taking control of the clippers and lopping off Paul’s locks.

Simon said: “Just from the auction bids alone £550 was raised and completed Parson Son & Basley’s first full year of sponsoring charities.

“Over the five auctions held during 2018, they have raised in total £1,880.

“We will be continuing with this initiative throughout 2019 and beyond.”

If you would like to donate visit Paul’s JustGiving page – www.justgiving.com/owner-email/pleasesponsor/PaulHolder1

Simon said: “It has been another very good year indeed for our auction department with records tumbling at various points throughout, proving once again that a sale by auction really does benefit both buyer and seller and removes all of the uncertainty that is often associated with the private treaty method of sale.”

Entries are now being invited for Parsons Son & Basley’s February auction, which will be the 1,000th auction in the history of the firm, so make sure to be part of what will no doubt be a very exciting day.

For further information contact Simon Caplin on 01273 274010 or simonc@psandb.co.uk, or Jordan Webb on 01273 274014 or jordanw@psandb.co.uk