Park Fest in Mewsbrook Park to raise money for CancerWise

What do dogs and cheerleaders have in common?

Park Fest 2018, held on Saturday at Mewsbrook Park Cafe in Hendon Ave, Rustington in aid of the CancerWise charity.

Highlights of the free event from 10am to 4pm include raffles, stalls, rides, and a dog show run by Mooch with Millie with six categories to enter including best dog in an outfit or fancy dress. This event is £1 entry per category, with all proceeds going to CancerWise, and after the dog show Millie will be doing a training demonstration with her dog Herbie.

Entertainment will also be provided by The Wonder Girls, Outlaw Allstar Cheerleaders, The WIP Band & Jay Sings Swing.

Organiser Emma Neno, who is also involved in Cancerwise, said: “CancerWise would like to thank Mewsbrook Park Cafe and everyone involved in organising the event; we look forward to a fantastic community day!”

This comes after she launched the #CancerWiserocks campaign, which involved hiding pebbles to raise awareness of the Chichester-based cancer charity.