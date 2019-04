A man has been named and charged in relation to the theft of a parcel from a delivery van in Littlehampton.

Arun Police posted on Facebook about the incident. The statement said: "Ben Cunningham (30), unemployed, of no fixed address has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle after allegedly stealing a parcel from a delivery van in Pier Road, Littlehampton on 7 April.

A man has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle. Picture: Arun Police

"He will appear at Worthing Magistrates on 23 April."