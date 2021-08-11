Paddleboarder rescued by Shoreham RNLI
Volunteers from Shoreham RNLI saved a paddleboarder who had got into ‘difficulty’.
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 8:28 am
The incident happened on Tuesday, August 11.
A spokesperson from Shoreham RNLI said, “Our inshore lifeboat crew rescued a woman paddleboarder who had got into difficulty just west of the lifeboat station inside Shoreham Harbour at lunchtime today.
“She was taken safely ashore.”
