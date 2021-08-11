Paddleboarder rescued by Shoreham RNLI

Volunteers from Shoreham RNLI saved a paddleboarder who had got into ‘difficulty’.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 8:28 am

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 11.

A spokesperson from Shoreham RNLI said, “Our inshore lifeboat crew rescued a woman paddleboarder who had got into difficulty just west of the lifeboat station inside Shoreham Harbour at lunchtime today.

“She was taken safely ashore.”

Shoreham RNLI SUS-180407-093657001

{https://www.shorehamherald.co.uk/news/speedboat-breaks-down-by-shoreham-harbour-3341587 Shoreham RNLI were also called to help a speedboat tahat broke down yesterday}.

Shoreham RNLI