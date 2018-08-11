‘Overwhelming’ support for police officer ‘scorned’ for buying food on duty

A Sussex Police officer has been ‘overwhelmed’ with support after being criticised by a member of the public for buying food while on duty.

PC Andre Owen, a Sussex Police officer based in Brighton, took to Twitter to defend himself on Wednesday after he was ‘scorned’ by a woman in Burger King.

He tweeted a photo of his double whopper meal, along with the comment: “To the lady that scorned me for buying food on duty...I’ve not stopped since 7.05am this morning, not even for toilet break.

“I’m over 100 miles from my station and I’m due off in 45 mins...with a two hour journey at least!!!! #policearehumantoo.”

His tweet has been liked ten thousand times on Twitter and shared almost two thousand times, with dozens of people voicing support.

One Twitter user said ‘take no notice of that person you enjoy your food’ while another wrote ‘everyone’s entitled to a food break no matter what their job... I and so many more thank you for the job you do’.

Another wrote: “Doctors get the same love for buying coffee whilst on duty.

“I think certain members of the public need to remember that to do the best job that we can, we need food, drink and love too. You keep going mate, we’ve got your back!”

Jason Tingley, detective chief superintendent, specialist crime command for Surrey and Sussex Police, wrote: “The majority of front line staff do not get anytime to have a break even though they are entitled too ... so as others have already stated you have our full support.”

Mr Owen thanked everyone for their comments.

He wrote on Twitter: “Thank you for everyone’s support! It’s overwhelming!

“After all of that it took nearly four hours to get back due to helping a family broken down on M23.”

SEE MORE: Sussex Police crackdown of drink driving leads to scores of convictions

Man wanted by police after scores of charity box thefts