Traffic is queuing along the A27 as emergency services retrieve a lorry which has flipped over into a field.

Pictures from the scene, near the eastbound turn-off to Hove between Southwick Tunnel and Dyke Road, show a white lorry on its side in a field north of the carriageway.

The overturned vehicle off the A27

A rescue vehicle is on the scene and a cordon has been set up while the vehicle is recovered.

Traffic has been reduced to a single lane, causing significant tailbacks.

The overturned vehicle off the A27

The overturned vehicle off the A27