Walk of Life messages raise vital funds for St Barnabas House

We have recently started taking orders for bricks and pavers to fill the next stage of the Walk of Life, the pathway that welcomes visitors to the hospice.

The Walk of Life is a collection of hundreds of positive messages of hope, love, fun and remembrance.

Launched during the capital appeal to build the new St Barnabas House, in Titnore Lane, which opened in 2011, since then it has raised more than £250,000.

Individuals, community groups, schools and companies have all made their own contributions to the Walk of Life, and their messages not only give hope, but help to pay for the care services provided by St Barnabas House.

One of the first pavers in the Walk of Life is that of Dr Gusterson who was founder of the original hospice on Columbia Drive in 1973. He wanted to provide the very best care for every local person who needed end-of-life care, and to offer it freely and without obligation.

St Barnabas House remains a charity today, with very little government funding, relying on voluntary donations from the local community.

By buying a paver, you will make a contribution towards continuing Dr Gusterson’s dream.

If you are interested in purchasing a paver with a message of your choice, visit www.stbh.org.uk/walk-of-life to download a form, or call our fundraising team on 01903 254777 to discuss.

Finally I would like to wish the best of luck to all the ladies, gentlemen and children who are taking part in our Night to Remember midnight walk on Saturday evening. Thank you all for your generous support!

